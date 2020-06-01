George Floyd’s Brother Denounces Riots and Violence: ‘He Was About Peace’ — WATCH

Terence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, the unarmed black man whose murder under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer has sparked unrest in cities across the nation, denounced riots and violence in an interview with GMA’s Robin Roberts on Monday morning.

Said Floyd: “I do feel like it’s overshadowing what’s going on. Because like I said, [George] was about peace. He was about unity. But the things that [are] transpiring now, they may call it unity, but it’s destructive unity. It’s not what he was about. That’s not what my brother was about.”

“It’s okay to be angry,” Floyd added. “But channel your anger to do something positive, or make a change another way. Because we’ve been down this road already. We’ve been down this road already. He would want us to seek justice the way we’re trying to do. But channel it another way. The anger, damaging your hometown, it’s not the way he’d want.”