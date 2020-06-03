L.A. Pride Organizers Say This Year’s Parade Will Now Be a Peaceful March Against Racial Injustice in Solidarity with ‘Black Lives Matter’

L.A. Pride, which was scheduled for June 14 and put on hold earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is back on, with a big change.

The L.A. Times reports: “A peaceful protest march in response to racial injustice is planned for Sunday, June 14. It will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Hollywood and Highland boulevards and proceed to West Hollywood, where the parade normally takes place, ending at Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards.”

“In 1970, we gathered on Hollywood Boulevard to protest police brutality and oppression to our community. We will do that again this year, where it began, in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. We encourage all community members who believe that we must root out this racial injustice and stand in solidarity with the black community and fight for real reform and change in this country on all levels of government to join us in this peaceful protest, in this march for justice,” LA Pride president Estevan Montemayor told the L.A. Times.