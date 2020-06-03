Emotional ‘Star Wars’ Actor John Boyega Addresses Crowd as Londoners Join Global ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests: WATCH

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of London on Wednesday in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S. sparked by the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Among them was Star Wars actor John Boyega, who spoke to the crowd several times over a megaphone, at times become visibly distraught.

Deadline reports: “Boyega walked with protestors from parliament to Hyde Park, taking up a loud speaker on several occasions to show his appreciation for the crowds who had gathered and to offer some words on the challenges black people continue to face in society. … A visibly emotional Boyega took up the loud speaker again in Hyde Park, telling the crowds, ‘I need you to understand how painful it is, to be reminded every day that you race means nothing. That is not the case anymore – we are a physical representation of our support of George Floyd.'”

Outside parliament @JohnBoyega tells everyone to take a knee and says black people “I love you” pic.twitter.com/2egDZwmBzE — SymeonBrown (@symeonbrown) June 3, 2020

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting,” @johnboyega just told #BlackLivesMatter protesters in London’s Hyde Park pic.twitter.com/P49cbwIp6P June 3, 2020