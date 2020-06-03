CDC Gave Feedback on ‘Make America Healthy Again’ Face Masks to Trump Campaign as Hospitals Waited for COVID-19 Tests

The CDC wasted valuable time early in the coronavirus outbreak responding to White House requests for feedback on MAGA-branded face masks.

The NYT reports: “The C.D.C., long considered the world’s premier health agency, made early testing mistakes that contributed to a cascade of problems that persist today as the country tries to reopen. It failed to provide timely counts of infections and deaths, hindered by aging technology and a fractured public health reporting system. And it hesitated in absorbing the lessons of other countries, including the perils of silent carriers spreading the infection.”

What were they doing instead? “At one point that month, administration officials asked the agency to provide feedback on possible logos — including ‘Make America Healthy Again’ — for cloth face masks they hoped to distribute to millions of Americans. The plan fell through, but not before C.D.C. leaders agreed to the request, according to one person familiar with the discussions.”