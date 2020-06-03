Public LAPD Zoom Call Goes Viral After Citizen Tells Police Chief to ‘Suck a D—k and Choke on It,’ Then Declares ‘I Yield My Time!’

The Los Angeles Police Commission held a public Zoom call on Tuesday which included Chief Michael Moore, whose remarks this week that unarmed black man George Floyd’s death was on the hands of L.A. looters as much as on the officers prompted calls for his resignation.
Citizens had quite a bit to say to Moore, including a man named Jeremy Frisch, whose call-in has gone viral for getting every single thing he wanted to say in under the 30-second mark.
Said Frisch: “Black lives matter. Defund the police. I find it disgusting that the LAPD is slaughtering peaceful protestors on the street. I had two friends go to the protest in Beverly Hills a couple days ago and the protestors were peaceful until the police showed up with their excessive, violent force shooting rubber bullets and throwing tear gas. Is this what you think of, protecting and serving? Because I think it’s bulls**t. F**k you Michael Moore. I refuse to call you an officer or a chief because you don’t deserve those titles. You are a disgrace. Suck my d**k and choke on it. I yield my time. F**k you.”
The call trended on social media Wednesday morning. Users were most impressed by the way Frisch followed protocol, managed his time well, and punctuated his obscenities with “I yield my time.”
Wrote Lane Moore: “‘I Yield My Time (F**k You)’ is the song of the summer”