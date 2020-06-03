Public LAPD Zoom Call Goes Viral After Citizen Tells Police Chief to ‘Suck a D—k and Choke on It,’ Then Declares ‘I Yield My Time!’

The Los Angeles Police Commission held a public Zoom call on Tuesday which included Chief Michael Moore, whose remarks this week that unarmed black man George Floyd’s death was on the hands of L.A. looters as much as on the officers prompted calls for his resignation.

Citizens had quite a bit to say to Moore, including a man named Jeremy Frisch, whose call-in has gone viral for getting every single thing he wanted to say in under the 30-second mark.

Said Frisch: “Black lives matter. Defund the police. I find it disgusting that the LAPD is slaughtering peaceful protestors on the street. I had two friends go to the protest in Beverly Hills a couple days ago and the protestors were peaceful until the police showed up with their excessive, violent force shooting rubber bullets and throwing tear gas. Is this what you think of, protecting and serving? Because I think it’s bulls**t. F**k you Michael Moore. I refuse to call you an officer or a chief because you don’t deserve those titles. You are a disgrace. Suck my d**k and choke on it. I yield my time. F**k you.”

this is so cathartic pic.twitter.com/tBF2mAoIOA — iana murray (@ianamurray) June 3, 2020

The call trended on social media Wednesday morning. Users were most impressed by the way Frisch followed protocol, managed his time well, and punctuated his obscenities with “I yield my time.”

Wrote Lane Moore: “‘I Yield My Time (F**k You)’ is the song of the summer”

The New Haiku for a revolution:



Suck my dick



And choke on it



I yield my time



Fuck you — Aabria Iyengar 🖤 (@quiddie) June 3, 2020

IT WOULD BE A SHAME TO SEE EVERYONE WITH A “I YIELD MY TIME FUCK YOU” SIGNS AT THE PROTESTS — Vince (@VincentSaysIt) June 3, 2020

Shout out to this guy for cussing out the LAPD with the chef's kiss of "I yield my time fcuk you". I've mastered the art of a 140 seconds cuss out, but 18 seconds is a special talent. ✊🏾pic.twitter.com/1nOssdZiF7 — BlackWomenViews (@blackwomenviews) June 3, 2020

Please put “I yield my time, fuck you” on my tombstone. pic.twitter.com/NtKUcd9qVN — christine (@MissLatinaFey) June 3, 2020

The guy leaving to go protest after he said “Suck my dick and choke on it. I yield my time!” pic.twitter.com/j8MfC7hzdi — BananaMan (@Loxe_Aeon) June 3, 2020