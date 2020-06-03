‘We Live in the Same Building!’ — Meghan McCain Called Out for Describing NYC Neighborhood as ‘War Zone’ and ‘Utter Disgrace’

A tweet from former SNL writer Kristen Bartlett directed at View co-host Meghan McCain went viral on Tuesday after McCain complained that her neighborhood had been destroyed by protesters.
Tweeted McCain: “My neighborhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone. DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this”
Bartlett set her straight: “Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine.”
Twitter piled on: