‘We Live in the Same Building!’ — Meghan McCain Called Out for Describing NYC Neighborhood as ‘War Zone’ and ‘Utter Disgrace’

A tweet from former SNL writer Kristen Bartlett directed at View co-host Meghan McCain went viral on Tuesday after McCain complained that her neighborhood had been destroyed by protesters.

Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine. https://t.co/ZvwNrjL6P7 — Kristen Bartlett (@kristencheeks) June 2, 2020

Tweeted McCain: “My neighborhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone. DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this”

Bartlett set her straight: “Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine.”

Twitter piled on:

@MeghanMcCain you’re such a hypocrite. You say “live free or die” but you care more about damaged property than the peoples right to protest.



Istg what do you expect people to do? We tried the peaceful protests and no one is listening, of course they’re gonna start rioting. pic.twitter.com/P27tnGcoKm — Lyn MOCHI⁷ (@OtsukareJhope) June 3, 2020

MEGHAN DID YOU JUST DO A KAREN? WOW. AND TO THINK THAT I ACTUALLY HAD HOPE FOR YOU SINCE WHOOPI SEEMS TO HOLD YOU DEAR 2 HER HEART. TURNS OUT YOU'RE A TYPICAL KAREN. SAD SHAME 2 KNOW YOU'RE REALLY JUST A BITTER AND ANGRY PERSON. AND THEN YOURE GONNA RAISE A CHILD TOO?!… SCARY — ROCK72 (@MONKIEBOI72) June 3, 2020

No Meghan this is a war zone. pic.twitter.com/YvW8tMfM0L — lesley (@lesley68234084) June 3, 2020

There is nothing more fake than the garbage @FDRLST. A right wing, conspiracy publication who hides where it’s funding comes from and was founded by a guy who was fired by WaPo for plagiarism. Oh and he’s @MeghanMcCain ‘s husband. 😳 https://t.co/Ls8mtVJcEl — Danielle 😷😷😷 (@daniellewolf) June 3, 2020