Queer Liberation March for Black Lives and Against Police Brutality: LIVE VIDEO

Reclaim Pride’s Queer Liberation March for Black Lives and Against Police Brutality kicks off at 1 pm ET today.

Write the organizers: “The Reclaim Pride Coalition is in the streets of Manhattan for our second annual Queer Liberation March. Inspired by the historic, Black-led protest movement that has taken to the streets in NYC and across the world, Reclaim Pride supports demands for immediate defunding, dismantling, disarming and reimagining of police forces.”

From the organizers:

“Wearing masks and socially distanced, the 2nd annual Queer Liberation March will join the millions of protestors in the streets all over the United States in marching for an end to the brutalization of Black communities by police and local, state and federal governments.

“The Queer Liberation March for Black Lives and Against Police Brutality will gather in Foley Square on Centre St. on Sunday, June 28th and will begin marching at 1pm, supporting the #OccupyCityHall action for NYPD budget cuts, and will make its way north to Washington Square Park. Those who can’t join the March can watch our livestream from 12:45pm to 4:45pm ET.

“Beloved poet, actor, teacher and activist Pamela Sneed will co-host the livestream broadcast, produced by act.tv. Pamela, who spoke powerfully at last year’s Queer Liberation March Rally in Central Park, will bring online viewers into the heart of this year’s March, and will showcase additional videos of interviews and historic material.”