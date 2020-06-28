Now! 7pm: Star Studded Tribute Stream of David Drake’s “The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me” (The one with 12 openly gay actors)

David Drake, Artistic Director, Provincetown Theater invites you to a

Special Streaming Event:

7 pm EST (NYC time)

The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me

You have just about enough time to pour a pitcher of something good and get some snacks gussied up. Gather your cluster, bang those pots and pans (at least locally in Provincetown) and get comfortable and prepared to be a little uncomfortable…in some good ways.

Photo by Monica Simoes

Dear friends, Had Larry Kramer lived one more month, he would’ve celebrated his 85th birthday today, June 25th. To pay homage to Larry’s profound impact on LGBTQ rights, combating the AIDS crisis, and the future of activism in America, on Sunday, June 28 at 7pm we’ll be free-streaming a very special presentation of The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me

For one night only — on Sunday, June 28 at 7pm — we’ll be premiering the first-ever streaming of my all-star adaptation of The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me. The idea to adapt it as a multi-actor piece was born in 2013 as a way to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Since the play is about community, I decided to adapt it for one – with a cast of 12 openly gay actors. And because the 7 monologues that shape the arc of The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me are about shared queer experiences during the height of the AIDS crisis, I saw it as an opportunity to give back to my community by presenting the play as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. I was very proud that this one night event raised over $66K for them.

Filmed with an all-star cast in 2013 as a 20th anniversary benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, BC/EFA has graciously donated their 3-camera archival filming of the performance – featuring 12 openly gay actors – as a one-night-only fundraising opportunity for the Provincetown Theater. And while we’ll be streaming the show free-of-charge on our website (and YouTube channel), your donations are greatly appreciated in helping us stay the course during this tumultuous time.

So, save this Sunday at 7pm to see The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me asperformed by its creator David Drake alongside Tony Award winners BD Wong (M. Butterfly) and Andre de Shields (Hadestown), plus 3-time Tony nominee Robin de Jesus (Boys in the Band), Tony-nominated star Rory O’Malley (Book of Mormon), Anthony Rapp (Rent,TV’sStar Trek: Discovery), Claybourne Elder (Company), Wesley Taylor (TV’s Smash), Chad Ryan (Chicago premiere of The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me), and Provincetown Theater alums Aaron Tone (Our Town), Donald C. Shorter Jr. (4-Star Solo Show Festival) and Brandon Cordeiro (Ribbons).

And from our playhouse to yours, Happy Gay Pride Weekend!

David Drake

Artistic Director

Provincetown Theater