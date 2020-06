Henry Winkler isn’t the only one showing off his water-drinking skills in the wake of Trump’s West Point disaster. Congressman Ted Lieu’s (D-CA) ad has been viewed more than 4 million times since yesterday.

Today I released my first campaign ad. It was produced by my kids. Let me know if you like it.https://t.co/OeXvghcnGv pic.twitter.com/CuFKMzdrZB — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 21, 2020

Lieu’s ad is in response to Donald Trump’s recent defense of his two-handed water drinking habit. Trump has been on the defensive after his health was questioned following a two-handed drinking moment at his West Point commencement address.