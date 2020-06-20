Ricky Martin on Being Panicked and Productive During the COVID-19 Pandemic: ‘It’s Been Intense’ — WATCH

Ricky Martin spoke with Ellen DeGeneres about what he’s been up to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the first two weeks in the quarantine I was extremely overwhelmed,” said Martin. “I’m doing better now. I’m in a really good place. It’s been intense but at the same time very gratifying in a lot of ways.”

“We are used to kind of being isolated,” Martin said of his family, which now includes four kids. “But it still was overwhelming. It was not knowing what was going on, the uncertainty, the control, the fear, the anxiety, the grief, the sadness. I was sad. And then I was obviously poker face because my kids, they need to see me strong. They need to see me happy. So it’s been intense, but I turned it into music.”

Martin said he has been working to help Puerto Rico through the pandemic and helped bring PPE (personal protective equipment) to 50 hospitals in the island territory. He also gave an update on his four kids and husband Jwan Yosef.

Martin also performed his new song “Recuerdo” and talked about releasing two new albums, Pausa, and Play.