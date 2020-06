Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker was trashed on social media Tuesday after praising Donnie Bone Spurs’ bravery.

Tweeted Walker with a photo of Trump on his way out of the White House for a photo op across the street after streets had been cleared by a phalanx of military police beating up journalists and spraying tear gas: “Hard to imagine any other @POTUS having the guts to walk out of the White House like this: @realDonaldTrump”

Did you happen to notice that the unarmed protesters were tear gassed out of his way without warning so himself "safely" meaning not have to listen to real people so that he can get a photo op in front of a church that told him to move on.

Scott Walker you are a joke. https://t.co/wNJY3qYoAs June 2, 2020

I mean George Washington literally lead the army that founded the country. Scott Walker is a special kind of stupid isn’t he? — Jason McLean (@fargolawyer) June 2, 2020

Scott Walker's nose is so brown a cop tried to arrest it on his walk home https://t.co/HYKuDX4zpl June 2, 2020

Dear Scott Walker,



Trump has no guts. He was mocked for hiding in a bunker and being a coward, so his fragile ego decided to illegally use the Military to attack peaceful protesters, just so he could take photos that he thinks make him look like a tough guy. This was disgusting! — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 2, 2020

Donald Trump hid in Dick Cheney’s underground bunker.



Scott Walker snuck into the Capitol via a tunnel that came to be known as the “rathole.”



These little men have only ever displayed “guts” after they have ordered police to displace dissenters—and shredded the Constitution. https://t.co/nzAYb6gzFH — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) June 2, 2020

It takes GUTS to:

– Sign up for Military Service

– Speak out against racial injustice

– Stand against brutality WITHOUT a gun

– Do the RIGHT thing, knowing that your base will not approve of it.



trump did NONE of those, Scott Walker.

You, trump, and the GOP are GUTLESS. https://t.co/xxEGhrA7Eq — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 2, 2020

That whooshing sound you just heard wasn't a tear gas canister going by. It was he last gasp of Scott Walker's pathetic career. https://t.co/9GIMQG2Las — Bluepool (Voting for Biden) (@BadgerStew) June 2, 2020

I see Scott Walker continues to prove that he is, in fact, one of the shittiest people on Planet Earth. — Sam Newberry (@snewby22) June 2, 2020