60 Fayetteville, NC Police Officers Take a Knee to Show Solidarity with ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protesters: WATCH

More than 60 police officers in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Monday took a knee after facing off with protesters on Monday.

The News Observer reports: “‘The protesters first got mad when asked to step back, but once the officers knelt down, it was on. Men and women alike started crying and then cautiously came toward the police officers to shake their hands,’ Mimamo Monika posted on Facebook. ‘These are moments that will go down into history and will be taught to future generations.'”

The police department shared video of the moment later, tweeting: “As a show of understanding the pain that is in our community and our nation regarding equality, the #FayPD took a knee to show that we also stand for justice for everyone. We are committed to listening and treating everyone with dignity and respect.#LoveONE”