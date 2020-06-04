‘Transhood,’ ‘Welcome to Chechnya,’ ‘Straight Up’ and More Films Streaming in June on Netflix, HBO, Amazon, Hulu

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Transhood, Straight Up and more.
The 10 Year Plan (2014), available June 1 on Hulu
Tale as old time: You promise your bestie that if you’re both still single by the time you reach some arbitrary age (in this case, 35, which might as well be 80 in the gay community), you’ll marry each other. That’s the conceit of this gay twist on a rom-com staple (hello, My Best Friend’s Wedding?). If you can only handle art that’s just so challenging, this breezy boy-on-boy romance is sweet without too much smarts.
4th Man Out (2016), available June 1 on Hulu
Similarly, in this buddy comedy, a hapless group of bros are surprised when one of their buds comes out. This is not a heady, boundary-pushing film, and some (most?) will find fault with its outdated takes on gay-straight understanding and friendship. With expectations properly set, it’s good-natured enough to overcome what it lacks in ambition.
Clueless (1995), available June 1 on Netflix
Clueless is so snappily written, stylishly filmed and genuinely pulsing with youthful energy, it’s easy to miss all the things that make it such a classic. Among them is the character Christian — an early, mainstream, gay teen character who didn’t struggle with his sexuality or face social stigma. Christian was desirable, popular and thriving. Of course, his gender, race and high-income zip code certainly helped, but he remains an early indicator that “it gets better” for a generation of young people who were still sorely lacking evidence.
Transhood (2020), available June 24 on HBO
Similar to Richard Linklater’s Boyhood, this film follows teens’ journey understanding and embracing their trans identity over a period of five years. The resulting snapshot tells not only their story, but also that of their parents, community and world at large.
Straight Up (2020), available June 26 on Netflix
For a 2020 take on a the rom-com, this new film on Netflix puts a contemporary spin on a queer love story. Embracing the fluidity that’s defining a new generation’s approach to sex and love, this quirky comedy tells an unexpected love story.
Welcome to Chechnya (2020), available June 30 on HBO
A harrowing look at the dangers facing LGBTQ people in Russia, this doc puts the spotlight on refugees’ experiences escaping anti-gay purges and the activists risking their lives to help them.
