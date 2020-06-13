‘Tell Donald Trump to Go To Hell!’ — Lindsey Graham Declares His Love for Joe Biden in Damning New Ad: WATCH

A new ad from ‘Republican Voters Against Trump’ features Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) one of Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, denouncing the president in his own words in 2015, and declaring his love for Joe Biden.

Says Graham in the spot, titled Lindsey Graham Loves Joe Biden: “I want to talk to the Trump supporters for a minute. What is Donald Trump’s campaign about? He’s a race baiting, xenophobic religious bigot. And you know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to Hell.“

“If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person, you’ve got a problem,” Graham continues. “You need to do some self-evaluation, ‘cause, what’s not to like? He is as good a man as God ever created. He’s said some of the most incredibly heartfelt things that anybody could ever say to me. He’s the nicest person I think I’ve ever met in politics.”

“This is a defining moment in the future of the Republican party,” adds Graham. “We have to reject this demagoguery and if we don’t reject Donald Trump we’ve lost the moral authority in my view to govern this great nation.”