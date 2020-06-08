Man Who Plowed Truck Through Virginia ‘BLM’ Protesters is Admitted ‘Ku Klux Klan Leader and Propagandist for Confederate Ideology’ — WATCH

A Virginia man arrested after driving his truck through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters is “an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology” according to Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor.

WTVR reports: “Rogers, 36, of Hanover, was formally charged with attempted malicious wounding (felony), destruction of property (felony), and assault and battery (misdemeanor) after police said he drove his pickup truck into a group of protesters Sunday in Lakeside. … A Henrico judge denied Rogers’ bond during Monday’s hearing. … In court Monday, the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney said Rogers told arresting officers he was the president of the Ku Klux Klan in Virginia and the highest-ranking member not imprisoned.”

Hate crime charges are being considered.