Trump Praises Scientists for ‘AIDS Vaccine’ That Doesn’t Exist Amid Another Lying, Rambling Self-Indulgent Speech: WATCH

Donald Trump gave a speech in the Rose Garden on Tuesday during which he praised scientists for an AIDS vaccine that does not exist.

Said Trump: “They’ve come up with the AIDS vaccine.”

“Or the AIDS — and as you know, there are various things, and now various companies are involved — but the therapeutic for AIDS,” he rambled on in a rare correction. “AIDS was a death sentence, and now people live a life with a pill.”

Take it from someone with "the AIDS".



There is NO vaccine. HIV is a manageable illness thanks to the science this fucknut doesn't believe in, and the activists this shit stain tear gassed.



No Trump. As always you are WRONG.



There is no vaccine for AIDS though we have advancements in treatment where PLHIV can have achieve an undetectable viral load and not transmit (“U=U”). Our battle continues with pharma holding monopolies on these lifesaving drugs. — ACT UP NY (@actupny) June 16, 2020

But that was hardly his most egregious lie. The speech was about police reform, and Trump of course attacked the Obama/Biden administration with a whopper.

Trump says “President Obama and Vice President Biden never even tried to fix this during their eight-year period.”



Obama‘s task force set 59 proposals for police reform and appointed attorneys general who set up consent decrees with police departments, then undermined by Trump. pic.twitter.com/iS407eRlxf — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 16, 2020

President Trump just said President Obama and Vice President Biden "never even tried" to address issues of policing and race during their administration.



