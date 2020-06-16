Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Trump Praises Scientists for ‘AIDS Vaccine’ That Doesn’t Exist Amid Another Lying, Rambling Self-Indulgent Speech: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

trump aids vaccine

Donald Trump gave a speech in the Rose Garden on Tuesday during which he praised scientists for an AIDS vaccine that does not exist.

Said Trump: “They’ve come up with the AIDS vaccine.”

“Or the AIDS — and as you know, there are various things, and now various companies are involved — but the therapeutic for AIDS,” he rambled on in a rare correction. “AIDS was a death sentence, and now people live a life with a pill.”

But that was hardly his most egregious lie. The speech was about police reform, and Trump of course attacked the Obama/Biden administration with a whopper.

Recent Posts