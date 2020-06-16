Philly Man Who Snapped, ‘Not To Me They Don’t’ as He Ripped Down ‘Black Lives Matter’ Signs, is Now Fired: WATCH

Earlier this week, Michael Henkel, a family court supervisor in Philadelphia, was filmed ripping down Black Lives Matter signs made by children at a neighborhood community center.

When the person who was filming him told him “black lives matter,” Henkel replied, “not to me, they don’t.”

Plenty to sort through from Marconi coming soon, but first:



Today on E Passyunk, a man was ripping down #blacklivesmatter signs made by local children outside a community center.



Filmed here, someone yells "Black lives matter" to which this guy responds, "Not to me, they don't" pic.twitter.com/LcD9K1207f June 15, 2020

Henkel has now been fired, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports: “Michael Henkel, 61, of South Philadelphia, had worked as a writ-server supervisor. After video was shared widely on social media of him taking down the signs at Columbus Square, at 12th and Reed Streets, the First Judicial District terminated his job. … In a statement Monday, Marty O’Rourke, a Family Court spokesperson, said Henkel ‘is no longer an employee.’ … ‘His termination was based on multiple violations’ of the state court system’s Code of Conduct and its Non-Discrimination and Equal Employment Policy, O’Rourke said.”