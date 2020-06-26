Trump Predicts Biden Victory: ‘He’s Going to Be Your President Because Some People Don’t Love Me’ (WATCH)

During a Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity on Thursday night, President Donald Trump appeared to predict he will lose to Democrat Joe Biden in November.

Trump, on Biden: “…he can’t put two sentences together. I don’t want to be nice or un-nice. The man can’t speak. And he is going to be president because some people don’t love me, maybe."



Four months to go and he's already given up.pic.twitter.com/dpd3twUaDE — Eric Ernst (@popkiller) June 26, 2020

“It’s so crazy what’s happening. It’s a guy who doesn’t talk, nobody hears him,” Trump said of Biden. “Whenever he does talk, he can’t put two sentences together. I don’t want to be nice or un-nice. The man can’t speak. And he is going to be president because some people don’t love me maybe because all I’m doing is doing my job.”

The Daily Beast reports: For the second time this week, President Donald Trump appeared almost resigned to the idea that former Vice President Joe Biden will beat him in November, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Biden “is going to be president because some people don’t love me.” … The president used similarly interesting language while speaking about the possibility of a Biden presidency earlier this week. Asked during a trip to Arizona to react to Biden saying he may not complete construction on the border wall if elected, Trump said: “No, he will complete it. You’d have a revolution if they didn’t do it.”

More from Mediaite: In a rambling answer, President Donald Trump said that former Vice President Joe Biden “is going to be president because some people don’t love me maybe because all I’m doing is my job,” right after mocking the Democratic presidential nominee as gaffe-prone, saying: “The man can’t speak.” … A plethora of polls currently have Trump down double-digits to Biden nationally. Both CNN and Fox News have had Trump down 14 and 12 points to Biden in the last two weeks, respectively.

Asked what his top priorities for a second term are, Trump can't name a single thing pic.twitter.com/fF6xXaDAy0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2020

This bozo has the temerity to say *Biden* isn't all there… https://t.co/qyz6UFrN1v — digby (@digby56) June 26, 2020