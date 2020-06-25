Trump Vows ‘Retribution’ Against ‘Terrorists’ Who Target Confederate Monuments: WATCH

During an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that’s scheduled to air on Thursday night, President Donald Trump threatened “retribution” against “terrorists” who are targeting Confederate monuments as part of ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.
“I stopped it the other night,” Trump said, referring to an attempt to tear down an Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square, near the White House. “Every night, we’re going to get tougher and tougher, and at some point there is going to be retribution because there has to be. These people are vandals, but they’re agitators, but they’re really, they’re terrorists in a sense.”
The clip of Trump’s remarks can be viewed in this Fox News report shortly after the 0:40 mark:
A few reactions from Twitter below.