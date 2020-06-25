Trump Vows ‘Retribution’ Against ‘Terrorists’ Who Target Confederate Monuments: WATCH

During an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that’s scheduled to air on Thursday night, President Donald Trump threatened “retribution” against “terrorists” who are targeting Confederate monuments as part of ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

“I stopped it the other night,” Trump said, referring to an attempt to tear down an Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square, near the White House. “Every night, we’re going to get tougher and tougher, and at some point there is going to be retribution because there has to be. These people are vandals, but they’re agitators, but they’re really, they’re terrorists in a sense.”

The clip of Trump’s remarks can be viewed in this Fox News report shortly after the 0:40 mark:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

A few reactions from Twitter below.

Vowing "retribution" against "terrorists"?



How many hours / days away are we from Trump literally saying the south will rise again? https://t.co/Lig5glOrpl — Max Steele (@maxasteele) June 25, 2020

Interesting who he believes are terrorist and who aren't… remember, Trump refuses to call mass murderers that https://t.co/FKoNKDlOYb — Was That A Nerve??? ✊🏿 (@MyNameIs_LEO) June 25, 2020

Note: numerous domestic terrorists both successful and unsuccessful have cited Trump & the GOP as their inspiration/radicalization https://t.co/7yJl1kakLy — Brett Glover (@CBGlover) June 25, 2020

Yes Donald Trump sees black people who don't want to be murdered by police as terrorists. This is not an especially shocking revelation considering he took out a full-page ad calling for the government to murder black people who were found innocent. — I have sandwich rations (@a_boss_sandwich) June 25, 2020

Trump calling American protestors terrorists – and predicting "retribution" – I'm 100% sure he doesn't mean orderly law enforcement and trials – https://t.co/QBG66ZUDzy — Jefferson (@jeffersonalle) June 25, 2020

There we go again with the president using the word "terrorists" https://t.co/E0cpeASKAB — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 25, 2020

Trump thinks protesters are terrorists because he’s terrified of opposition. Maybe instead he should try acting like a leader but he never would, he’s also terrified of taking any sort of responsibility for his malfeasance. https://t.co/mrOr8DBVGG — Christopher Cline (@cpcline) June 25, 2020