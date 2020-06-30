Trump Supporter Who Yelled ‘White Power’ is Retired Firefighter; President Didn’t See Frantic Texts from Aides for 3 Hours Because He Was Golfing

Trump’s Sunday tweet praising a supporter who yelled “white power” stayed up on his feed for three hours because frantic aides couldn’t reach him. Because he was on the golf course.

NBC News reports: “The video remained on the president’s Twitter page, where he has 82 million followers, for more than three hours because White House officials couldn’t reach him to ask him to delete it, the two officials said. The president was at his golf club in Virginia and had put his phone down, the officials said. Aides also tried unsuccessfully to reach deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino to ask him to delete the retweet, officials said.”

Meanwhile, the man yelling “white power” in the video has been identified as 71-year-old former Miami-Dade County firefighter Roger Stokes, and his former department is disavowing him.

Wrote Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in a statement: “The statement made by a longtime retired employee does not reflect Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s core values of integrity and respect for the diverse and multi-cultural community we serve. This retired employee acted as a private citizen and his views and actions are not representative of who we are and what we stand for.”