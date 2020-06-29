‘Why Hasn’t the President Condemned White Power?’ — Kayleigh McEnany Abruptly Exits Contentious WH Press Briefing: WATCH

Kayleigh McEnany abruptly exited a White House press briefing as reporters shouted questions, asking the White House Press Secretary why Donald Trump hasn’t condemned “white power” after he tweeted a video over the weekend of his supporters yelling it.

The exit occurred after McEnany cited the “Russia hoax” and slammed the New York Times and the Washington Post when asked about credible and confirmed reports that Trump was briefed by U.S. Intelligence as early as January that Russia was paying bounties to the Taliban to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan and did nothing.

McEnany responds to Q seeking clarity about whether Trump was briefed about intel indicating Russia offered bounties for US troops by attacking the Times, then abruptly ends the news conference while ignoring a shouted Q about why Trump hasn't yet "condemned 'white power'" pic.twitter.com/3xFDKqIqIv June 29, 2020

McEnany also falsely characterized the U.S. coronavirus surge as “embers” that need to be “put out” and was asked if Trump believes “it was a good thing that the South lost the Civil War.”

McEnany called the question “absurd” and said, “he’s proud of the United States of America.”