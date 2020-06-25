‘The Dullest Tool in the Shed’: Trump Mocked for Saying Coronavirus Would Disappear If We Stopped Testing: WATCH

President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that if the U.S. halted testing for coronavirus, there would be no more cases of the disease.

Trump offers some appallingly ignorant commentary on coronavirus: “If we didn’t wanna test, or if we didn’t test, we wouldn’t have cases. But we have cases because we test.”



This is false. Covid cases would exist even if we didn’t test for them, they would just be misdiagnosed. pic.twitter.com/YajvA6oZlL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2020

“We have the greatest testing program in the world, we’ve developed it over a period of time, and we’re up to almost 30 million tests,” Trump said during a speech at Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin. “That means we’re going to have more cases. If we didn’t test, we wouldn’t have cases. But we have cases because we test. Deaths are down. We have one of the lowest mortality rates.”

The comment follows Trump’s shocking admission during a rally in Tulsa last week that he asked staff to slow down testing to reduce the number of coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, Trump appeared to follow through on the threat, when his administration announced it will end funding for drive-thru coronavirus testing sites.

Reactions from Twitter below.

Yes and when I close my eyes, I disappear and you can’t see me. 🙄 — MyBleedingInk 🇺🇸🇲🇽♿♉🍫is social distancing (@MyBleedingInk) June 25, 2020

Of the 20 countries most affected by covid-19, the US has the 3rd-highest mortality rate per 100,000 people.https://t.co/Sw00NvGwOU pic.twitter.com/teJ3SA5DcM — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) June 25, 2020

I’m not in debt if I don’t check my statements. — Mike Yarbrough (@mchlyrbrgh) June 25, 2020

I think he’s confusing coronavirus with a tree that falls in the forest when no one’s around to hear it. — Candy Parker (@CParker1313) June 25, 2020

I only became pregnant because I took a pregnancy test….! #TrumpLogic — daisy day (@daisydaisydon) June 25, 2020

Based on this logic…I think I’ve worked out the cure for cancer.



Nobel Peace Prize folks can DM me to work out mailing my check. https://t.co/tgLQ7OOq8a — Rodericka Applewhaite (@Rodericka) June 25, 2020