‘The Dullest Tool in the Shed’: Trump Mocked for Saying Coronavirus Would Disappear If We Stopped Testing: WATCH

President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that if the U.S. halted testing for coronavirus, there would be no more cases of the disease.

“We have the greatest testing program in the world, we’ve developed it over a period of time, and we’re up to almost 30 million tests,” Trump said during a speech at Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin. “That means we’re going to have more cases. If we didn’t test, we wouldn’t have cases. But we have cases because we test. Deaths are down. We have one of the lowest mortality rates.”

The comment follows Trump’s shocking admission during a rally in Tulsa last week that he asked staff to slow down testing to reduce the number of coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, Trump appeared to follow through on the threat, when his administration announced it will end funding for drive-thru coronavirus testing sites.

Reactions from Twitter below.

