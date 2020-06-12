Trump’s ‘Beautiful Scene,’ John Bolton’s Book, Derek Chauvin, Sesame Street, Dave Chappelle, Don Lemon, Laverne Cox, J.K. Rowling, Todrick Hall, Drag Race: HOT LINKS

‘NDA FOR MAGA’: Trump Makes Supporters Sign Liability Waiver in Case They Get Coronavirus at His Campaign Rally

An NDA for MAGA. The dictator is a con who wants to take no responsibility for anything. Same rally he will probably call Covid a hoax by media and Dems — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) June 11, 2020

CRAZY LIKE HIM: Trump congratulates Georgia Republican and QAnon believer after primary. Read more about Marjorie Taylor Greene here.

#UGLYPRESIDENT: Trump praises tear gas against Minneapolis protesters as ‘beautiful scene’

📺 NEW VIDEO



None of this is beautiful. Vote out this #UglyPresident. pic.twitter.com/vtfaJ4lxNG — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 12, 2020

HOT OFF THE PRESSES: In new book, Bolton alleges that Trump committed ‘Ukraine-like transgressions’ in other foreign policy decisions

THE SECOND WAVE: More cities and states are sounding the alarm over spikes in coronavirus cases

GEORGE FLOYD MURDER: Derek Chauvin Could Get Over $1 Million Pension Even If Convicted

WTF: Mayor criticized for saying he’s pro ‘good black people’

WTF PART II: GOPer Fired Over Comment About ‘Colored’ People Not Washing Their Hands ‘As Well’ As Others

WTF PART III: Tennessee Lawmakers Vote To Keep KKK Leader’s Bust In Capitol, Igniting Protests

🚨MUST-WATCH: “Maybe some of us will be slaves one of these days— what about the people I represent that will be offended if we move this?”



TN GOP Rep. Jerry Sexton’s WILDLY BIZARRE 🤪defense of keeping the KKK GRAND WIZARD BUST in the Capitol… equating it with Abortion. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EHvnYtnIzx — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 9, 2020

AT LONG LAST?: Mississippi lawmakers pushing to remove Confederate emblem from state flag

J.K. ROWLING TRANS FLAP: Laverne Cox: ‘Power works in part by dividing and conquering’

‘8:46’: Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd Death In Surprise Netflix Special ‘8:46’; Called-Out Don Lemon Responds

Dave Chappelle blasts Don Lemon for calling out celebrities for not speaking out on George Floyd murder “why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks when they saw a police officer kneel on a mans neck for 8 min and 46 seconds pic.twitter.com/Wuo2hMafVu — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 12, 2020

NEW: @donlemon responds to being called out by #DaveChappelle in powerful new Netflix special, "8:46" pic.twitter.com/URfFhHMn9D — Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) June 12, 2020

LATE-NIGHT CLIP OF THE DAY: ‘The Daily Show’ Calls for Canada to Invade America With PSA and Online Petition

PRIDE COVER BOY: Todrick Hall Says He Resorted to ‘A Few Regina George Moments’ Amid Scooter Braun Feud

‘ON OUR STREET, WE ACCEPT ALL’: Sesame Street recognizes Pride Month

On our street, we accept all, we love all, and we respect all. Happy #PrideMonth! pic.twitter.com/BkRMJyzzfL — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 11, 2020

‘I‘M GAY’: College hockey player came out to two teams with a simple statement

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Drag Race on Family Feud

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

FIT FRIDAY: Roberto Gobbi