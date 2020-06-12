Towleroad Gay News

Trump's 'Beautiful Scene,' John Bolton's Book, Derek Chauvin, Sesame Street, Dave Chappelle, Don Lemon, Laverne Cox, J.K. Rowling, Todrick Hall, Drag Race: HOT LINKS

NDA FOR MAGA’: Trump Makes Supporters Sign Liability Waiver in Case They Get Coronavirus at His Campaign Rally

CRAZY LIKE HIM: Trump congratulates Georgia Republican and QAnon believer after primary. Read more about Marjorie Taylor Greene here.

#UGLYPRESIDENT: Trump praises tear gas against Minneapolis protesters as ‘beautiful scene’

HOT OFF THE PRESSES: In new book, Bolton alleges that Trump committed ‘Ukraine-like transgressions’ in other foreign policy decisions

THE SECOND WAVE: More cities and states are sounding the alarm over spikes in coronavirus cases

GEORGE FLOYD MURDER: Derek Chauvin Could Get Over $1 Million Pension Even If Convicted

WTF: Mayor criticized for saying he’s pro ‘good black people’

WTF PART II: GOPer Fired Over Comment About ‘Colored’ People Not Washing Their Hands ‘As Well’ As Others

WTF PART III: Tennessee Lawmakers Vote To Keep KKK Leader’s Bust In Capitol, Igniting Protests

AT LONG LAST?: Mississippi lawmakers pushing to remove Confederate emblem from state flag

J.K. ROWLING TRANS FLAP: Laverne Cox: ‘Power works in part by dividing and conquering’

‘8:46’: Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd Death In Surprise Netflix Special ‘8:46’; Called-Out Don Lemon Responds

LATE-NIGHT CLIP OF THE DAY: ‘The Daily Show’ Calls for Canada to Invade America With PSA and Online Petition

PRIDE COVER BOY: Todrick Hall Says He Resorted to ‘A Few Regina George Moments’ Amid Scooter Braun Feud

‘ON OUR STREET, WE ACCEPT ALL’: Sesame Street recognizes Pride Month

‘I‘M GAY’: College hockey player came out to two teams with a simple statement

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Drag Race on Family Feud 

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

FIT FRIDAY: Roberto Gobbi

