Devastating New Biden Ad Mocks Trump for Hiding in Bunker: ‘Too Scared, Too Small, Too Weak’ (WATCH)

A devastating new ad from the Joe Biden campaign mocks President Donald Trump for retreating to a White House bunker last week as protests raged outside over the murder of George Floyd.

“Donald Trump: Too scared to face the people, too weak to lead,” the ad’s narrator begins. “The nation marches for justice, and like a deer in the headlights, he’s paralyzed with fear. He doesn’t know what to do, so he hides in his bunker. Then he’s afraid he looks too weak, so he has tear gas and flash grenades used on peaceful protesters, just for a photo op. The cries for justice grow. Where is Donald Trump? Too scared to face the people, too small to meet the moment, too weak to lead.”

Watch it below.