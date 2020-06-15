Trump’s Niece Mary to Release ‘Harrowing and Salacious’ Tell-All Book Revealing She Was Source for Pulitzer Prize-Winning NYT Exposé on President’s Fraud

Donald Trump’s 55-year-old niece Mary will release a tell-all book this August weeks before the Republican National Convention that reveals she played a key role in supplying information to the New York Times about Trump’s taxes and fraudulent business activity.

The Daily Beast reports: “As she is set to outline in her book, Mary was a primary source for the paper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation, supplying Fred Trump Sr.’s tax returns and other highly confidential family financial documentation to the paper. Details of the book are being closely guarded by its publisher, Simon & Schuster, but The Daily Beast has learned that Mary plans to include conversations with Trump’s sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, that contain intimate and damning thoughts about her brother, according to people with knowledge of the matter.”

The NYT reports: “Three journalists from The Times received the Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting last year for their work providing an unprecedented look at the Trump family’s finances and contradicting Mr. Trump’s image of a self-made billionaire. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the report.”