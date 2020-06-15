Skincare CEO ‘Karen’ Apologizes to Man She Called Police on Over ‘Black Lives Matter’ Stencil: ‘My Actions Were Racist’

Lisa Alexander, the CEO of LAFACE skincare, who trended nationwide on Saturday after calling the police on a man of color she saw stenciling “Black Lives Matter” on a neighborhood wall. It turned out that wall was part of the man’s home.

ICYMI: Skincare CEO ‘Karen’ Calls Police on Man of Color for Stenciling ‘Black Lives Matter’ on His Own Home: WATCH

Alexander apologized to the man, James Juanillo, in a statement, writing, in part: “The last 48 hours has taught me that my actions were those of someone who is not aware of the damage caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities. When I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did. It was disrespectful to Mr. Juanillo and I am deeply sorry for that. … I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learned a painful lesson.”

Read Alexander’s full statement below.