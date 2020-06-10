WH Press Sec’y Kayleigh McEnany Defends Trump’s Attacks on 75-Year-Old Man Brutalized by Police: WATCH

In an appearance on FOX & Friends, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Donald Trump’s tweet attacking a 75-year-old social justice activist who was brutally shoved to the ground by Buffalo, New York police, causing him to bleed from his head.

Trump, in a tweet on Tuesday, suggested that the incident was a “set up” and claimed that the man faked his fall.

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? June 9, 2020

Said McEnany: “The president was raising questions based on a report that he saw, other questions that need to be asked and every case we can’t jump on one side without looking at all of the facts at play. This individual has some very questionable tweets, some profanity-laden tweets about police officers. Of course no one condones any sort of violence. We need the appropriate amount of force used in any interaction, but there are a lot of questions in that case.”