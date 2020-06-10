Caitlyn Jenner Says She’s ‘Economically Conservative, Socially Progressive’ on 5-Year Anniversary of Her Transition

Caitlyn Jenner spoke with People on the five-year anniversary of her transition, and told the magazine that her politics have evolved, and said that thinking she was “wearing rose-colored glasses” when she thought “could change the world’s thinking” about transgender people: “Now I know I can only try and change one person at a time.”

People reports: “Jenner feels like she’s made meaningful progress. ‘I’ve changed my thinking in a lot of ways,’ she says. (She now identifies as ‘economically conservative, socially progressive’ and believes ‘we need equality for all, regardless of who’s in the White House.’) ‘I love my community. I truly want to help,’ she says. To that end, she has been quietly giving trans students college scholarships over the past three years and has realigned her foundation to focus on trans youth.”