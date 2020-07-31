‘Almost As Big As His Inauguration!’: Twitter Users Mock Trump for Tiny Crowd at Florida Event

President Donald Trump held a mini-rally on Friday afternoon on the tarmac of the Tampa airport.

Dozens of people turned out for Trump’s speech in Florida this afternoon — social distancing not included pic.twitter.com/ioueyVOhK5 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 31, 2020

The Hill reports: The president landed in Tampa, where he is participating in a fundraiser, and was greeted by dozens of supporters who had gathered along barricades. Few were seen wearing masks, and music that has become standard at Trump campaign events blared over speakers for what was billed as a “Campaign coalitions event with Florida sheriffs.” … The president made only a fleeting mention of the coronavirus pandemic during his 30-minute remarks, even though Florida is the new epicenter of the outbreak in the United States.

Fewer than 100 people appeared to attend the event, and several rows of barricades were visibly empty — which did not go unnoticed by Twitter users. Reactions below.

A wider shot shows more Trump supporters bunched at the front of empty rows of guard rails pic.twitter.com/Y94uBWVFqu July 31, 2020

not exactly an overflow crowd at Trump’s speech in Florida pic.twitter.com/uS2o0fptNE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2020

This small crowd for Trump just now is encouraging on so many levels. Be safe, Florida. #WearAMaskSaveALife https://t.co/O1wPz3kNXI — Andrew McGill (@AndrewMcGIsMe) July 31, 2020

Shouldn’t they zoom out so we can see them all? Oh wait… — Lynn MacDonald (@LynnMacDonald) July 31, 2020

Trump will claim his crowd sizes are increasing. pic.twitter.com/mZ4xRzyTS0 — pastajoe (@pastajoe5) July 31, 2020

Yes, but there were tens of thousands lined up just outside the frame waiting to get in the shot. Believe me. — Joel Klebanoff (@JoelKlebanoff) July 31, 2020

I hope the Grim Reaper was in shorts? That tarmac looks hot! pic.twitter.com/ITR6Kf9KSp — DJ Paul V. (@DJPaulV) July 31, 2020

The crowd is bigly yuge. pic.twitter.com/D90QuDoK6f — BOK Arena Seat Filler🌊🌊🌊#BIDEN#RESIST45✌ (@Ukfan4L) July 31, 2020

Someone needs to tell his campaign about this pic.twitter.com/ch4LmwrXtc — hayleecomet (@hayleecomet) July 31, 2020

Almost as big as big as his inauguration! — Trump for Prison 2020 (@Tslab1970) July 31, 2020

I mean I think it’s a little better then the Tusla one? lol — Ross Ginsberg (@RossGinsberg) July 31, 2020

They really only needed one barricade 🤣 — Laura Kraemer🏳️‍🌈🌊 (@laurakraemer91) July 31, 2020

Sure, but you’re not showing us the boat parade! — Jaynie’s Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) July 31, 2020

Probably the biggest crowd ever, in all of history. Believe me. Many people are saying it. 🙃 — FuriousAmericanVoter🤬🇺🇸 #MakeAmericaSmartAgain (@RandiWYoung) July 31, 2020

More people show up in my town of 2k when the boy scouts or masonic lodge is cooking pork chops at the 4 way. — Patrick Daugherty (@PatDaugherty51) July 31, 2020