‘Almost As Big As His Inauguration!’: Twitter Users Mock Trump for Tiny Crowd at Florida Event

President Donald Trump held a mini-rally on Friday afternoon on the tarmac of the Tampa airport.

The Hill reports: The president landed in Tampa, where he is participating in a fundraiser, and was greeted by dozens of supporters who had gathered along barricades. Few were seen wearing masks, and music that has become standard at Trump campaign events blared over speakers for what was billed as a “Campaign coalitions event with Florida sheriffs.” … The president made only a fleeting mention of the coronavirus pandemic during his 30-minute remarks, even though Florida is the new epicenter of the outbreak in the United States.

Fewer than 100 people appeared to attend the event, and several rows of barricades were visibly empty — which did not go unnoticed by Twitter users. Reactions below.

