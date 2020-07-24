Anderson Cooper Interrupts Coronavirus Town Hall With An Update on His Son, Wyatt: ‘He Smells Like Milk’ (WATCH)

During a Coronavirus Town Hall on Thursday night, CNN host Anderson Cooper shared a few of the latest photos of his son, 3-month old Wyatt Morgan Cooper.

CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta, introduced the photos by telling Cooper: “You know what makes me happy? Getting these pictures that you send every now and then. That really does bring a smile to my face, and thank you for sharing them.”

“Yeah, that’s Wyatt,” Cooper responded. “He has no idea of anything going on outside, and I’m very happy about that. He’s really quite adorable. He smells like milk. I feel like he’s so full of milk, that if he got accidentally cut, it would be milk that comes out.

“My favorite is waking up, getting to his room in the morning, to be there when he gets up,” Cooper added. “There’s nothing better.”

Watch it below.