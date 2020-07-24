Coffee Shop Employee Smacks Down Anti-Mask Ken: ‘Get the F–k Out of My Restaurant!’ (WATCH)



An employee at a coffee shop in Texas forcefully smacked down an anti-mask “Ken” who terrorized her through a walk-up window, demanding service.

“We can both play this game, sir,” the employee says, as she begins to film the belligerent customer, who has already started filming her.

“I’m not serving you if you don’t wear a mask,” the employee says in her video of the incident shared by radio hosts at Austin’s 93.7 KLBJ.

Although it is difficult to hear him through the window, the bearded man wearing a hat and sunglasses then appears to claim some sort of medical exemption to the mask requirement.

“I don’t care,” the female employee responds, sounding shaken by his aggressive demeanor. “Do you think I’m the f–king boss here? Do you think I own this place? I don’t. It’s not my rule, it’s our company’s rules. I have to follow them.”

The man responds that the coffee shop’s rules are “subservient to the rules and laws of the state of Texas.”

“The state of Texas has ruled that we have to wear masks,” the employee accurately states. “[Gov.] Greg Abbott, too. Get the f–k out of here! Get the f–k out of my restaurant!”

The man then condescendingly asks why the employee is calling it her restaurant if she’s not the boss.

“Because we’re not allowed to serve you without a mask, dude,” the employee responds. “I need to serve these people who just paid.”

The man asks for the name of the business, in an apparent veiled threat.

“Totally, spread the name, because we are following the rules,” the employee responds.

After she confirms that it’s Caffe Medici, he says, “Caffe Medici, horrible f–king service.”

“Cool, great. Write us a Yelp review. I don’t care,” the employee says.

“Are you the owner or not?” the man says.

“No, I’n not the owner and you can share this with the owners, and they’ll be on my side,” the employee responds.

“Where’s the owner? I’d like to speak with your manager,” the man says, in classic Ken fashion.

“Fine, his name is Michael,” the employee responds. “They’re not here, I close in 10 minutes. Do you think the owner would be here? I need to serve these customers. I can’t do my job if you’re yelling at me. You need to leave.”

“I’m not leaving,” the man says. “Take my order!”

“No, you cannot be served if you’re not wearing a mask,” the employee says.

The man finally backs away from the window, allowing another customer to approach, but remains in the restaurant.

“No, you need to leave, sir, or I’m calling the police,” the employee says.

“Fine, I’m calling,” she adds when he still doesn’t leave, before the video ends.

The hosts of KLBJ’s “Dudley & Bob + Matt Show” provided this update: “He eventually left but returned after closing. She stated the owners had to come and escort her to her vehicle.”

“Another day yet another video of some maskhole terrorizing a poor employee of a business,” the hosts wrote. “If you know him, we would love to have him on-air and talk.”

Watch it below.