Anti-Mask Shopper Literally Cries Over Spilled Milk After Getting Pepper-Sprayed By Grocery Worker: WATCH

An employee at a Ralphs grocery store in California pepper-sprayed a shopper who allegedly rammed her with a shopping cart after being told he needed to leave the building he did not want to wear a mask.

CBSLA reports: Witnesses said a store employee told the man he had to wear a face covering or leave the store as required by Los Angeles County. That’s when he started ramming the woman with a shopping cart, and a worker used pepper spray to incapacitate the man and called the police. … The witness said the man continued screaming at the woman while he pushed his cart into her. She also said she saw another woman try to push the man out of the way. … Cell phone video taken moments after the incident unfolded at the Ralphs in the 200 block of South La Brea Avenue shows the man sitting on the ground, surrounded by milk.

More from Newsweek: Ralphs official mask policy is: “We encourage all our customers to wear a mask when they visit our stores.” However, in the City of Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti has issued an order requiring the public to wear face coverings “when they leave their homes and will be near other people.” The incident at Ralphs is the latest in a series of stories of customers refusing to wear masks at grocery stores, with some turning to violence in protest.

Watch CBSLA’s report, which includes cell phone video from the incident, below.