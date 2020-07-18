Biden Says He’s Seen Recent Intelligence Briefings and Russia and China are Again Trying to Undermine 2020 Election

At a virtual fundraiser on Friday night, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he’s begun getting intelligence briefings, and warned that foreign entities are again trying to undermine the presidential election.

Said Biden: We know from before, and I guarantee you I know now because now I get briefings again. The Russians are still engaged, trying to de-legitimize our electoral process. Fact. China and others are engaged as well in activities designed for us to lose confidence in the outcome.”

Biden also said his most major concern was voter disenfranchisement, and said Trump might try to defund the US Postal Service to stop mail-in voting: “Frankly, this is the thing that keeps me up most at night. Making sure everyone who wants to vote can vote, making sure that the vote is counted, making sure we’re all trusting in the integrity of the results of the election.”