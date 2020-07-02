Costco Karen Stages Sit-In After Refusing to Wear Mask: ‘I’m an American. I Have Constitutional Rights.’

A woman staged an apparent sit-in at a Costco in Oregon recently after refusing to put on her mask.

Video of the incident posted online begins with a very patient Costco employee explaining to the woman, whose mask is hanging around her ear, that she needs to wear it in order to be in the building.

“I will not,” the woman tells the employee, adding that the mask requirement is “your problem.”

The woman, who is apparently attempting to return an item, admits she doesn’t have a medical exemption to the mask requirement, and at one point declares she is “a United States citizen.”

After the employee tries to escort the woman outside to wait for a manager, she sits down near the front of the store, partially blocking the exit — before moving to a another location in front of a kiosk.

After the manager comes out, the woman declares “I’m an American. I have constitutional rights.”

Watch two versions of the video below.

New ‘Costco Karen’ Sighting —throws 3-yr-old type tantrum— sits on the floor and won’t leave because “this is America..” —tries to lie about medical condition then changes her mind 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GLDmPDnGar — ONLY iN LVNV ➐ (@OnlyInLVNV) July 2, 2020