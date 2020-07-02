‘We Have One Last Chance to Save America’: This Powerful New Anti-Trump Ad Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes (WATCH)

Eleven Films released a powerful new anti-Trump ad on Thursday, featuring footage from recent protests calling for racial justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

“In November, we have one last chance to save America. #VoteForOurLives,” Eleven Films wrote above the ad on Twitter, where it quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

Titled “The Dangerous Ones”, the two-minute, 29-second ad is set to the song of the same name, performed by Kasey Anderson. It was funded by the Resistance.

“We’re almost there,” a title screen reads near the end of the ad. “We’ve been through hell. We must vote.”

Watch it below.