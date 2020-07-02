In Stunning Turnaround, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott Issues Statewide Mask Mandate: WATCH

In a stunning turnaround, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a statewide mask mandate that applies to public spaces in counties with 20 or more coronavirus cases.

Texas, the nation’s second-largest state, was among the first to reopen, and Abbott previously barred local jurisdictions from fining people for not wearing masks. But now the Lone Star State is experiencing a dramatic COVID-19 surge.

Wow — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues statewide mask mandate pic.twitter.com/V0yl59ugpE July 2, 2020

CBSDFW.com reports: The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others. “Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another—and that means wearing a face covering in public spaces. Likewise, large gatherings are a clear contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Restricting the size of groups gatherings will strengthen Texas’ ability to corral this virus and keep Texans safe. We all have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe. If Texans commit to wearing face coverings in public spaces and follow the best health and safety practices, we can both slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep Texas open for business. I urge all Texans to wear a face covering in public, not just for their own health, but for the health of their families, friends, and for all our fellow Texans.”

A sharp turnaround from April when the outbreak in Texas was under control and Abbot said the state wouldn't require masks and he prohibited local governments from fining people for not wearing masks.https://t.co/n2c6nVFkdx https://t.co/dBgmxjapyV July 2, 2020

"We just need everyone to do their part to help slow the spread."



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott essentially points to a statewide mask mandate as being the step to prevent another shutdown.



Local leaders, many in Austin, have been asking for a mandate for months. #txlege pic.twitter.com/XLSo6IoxAz — John Engel (@EngelsAngle) July 2, 2020

Of course circumstances change but since some of you asked: Yes, Gov. @GregAbbott_TX's order on face masks today directly contradicts everything he has ever said about government being able to force you to wear a mask #TxLege #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/wvGxYqqLfG — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) July 2, 2020

Today, Texas reached 2,525 fatalities due to COVID-19.



It took that many deaths for @GovAbbott to require Texans to wear masks. #txlege https://t.co/Djuvnbaey3 — Tara Pohlmeyer (@tarapohlmeyer) July 2, 2020

Exceptions (these people don't have to wear masks):

– restaurant patrons

– kids under 10

– drivers

– someone at a pool or lake

– voters

– worshippers



Those NOT excepted, according to @GovAbbott (have to wear a mask):

– protestershttps://t.co/S1but0iIX2 #txlege — Lauren McGaughy (@lmcgaughy) July 2, 2020