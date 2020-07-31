Dunkin’ Donuts to Require Masks After Trump-Loving Pastor Made Violent Threat Toward Employee: WATCH

Dunkin’ Donuts announced Thursday that it will require all guests to wear masks in its stores.

The announcement came a few days after Trump-loving, gay-hating pastor Greg Locke posted a video rant on social media in which he said he had threatened to knock a Dunkin’ Donuts employee’s teeth down his throat. It’s unclear whether the mask requirement is related to Locke’s 13-minute rant, which has racked up nearly 6 million views on Facebook. According to Locke, the employee — whom he referred to as “Nazi Skippy” — asked him to wear a mask the next time he’s in the store. After Locke pushed open the door with his foot on the way out, the employee falsely accused him of trying to break out the glass, he said in the video.

“I said, ‘If you call me a liar one more time, I’m going to take these work boots and I’m going to kick your teeth down your throat,'” Locke said in his rant, confessing to a possible crime.

Earlier in the video, Locke said that after the employee initially asked him to wear a mask, “I was doing everything I could, spiritually, not to come over the counter, and still be a pastor in public, because I’m sure there are cameras everywhere, because people recognize me all over the place.”

Locke, a staunch anti-masker and full-fledged COVID-19 denier, said in another video this week that he will go to jail before halting services at Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which he calls a hoax. In his video about the Dunkin’ Donuts incident, he said he’s also willing to go to jail over mask requirements.

“I’ll go to jail over this situation,” he said. “It is the golden calf. I’m sick of Christians saying things like, ‘Well, it’s just a mask.’ You know what they used to say? ‘It’s just a baby. It’s just a zygote. It’s just a growth in the mother’s womb, so let’s kill it.’ No, it’s not just a mask. It’s a compliance device. This is not about safety. This is about surrendering our rights.

“Can I remind you, this is still the United States of America? This is not communism,” Locke added. “This is the United States of America! Y’all hear me? Trump 2020! … I’m telling you, we’re one election away from losing everything.”

