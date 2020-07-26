George Carlin is Back from the Dead to Haunt Trump in Devastating, Obscenity-Laden ‘Wake Up America’ Ad: WATCH

A new two-minute spot from Pattern Integrity Films features a famous rant from the late comic George Carlin set against a devastating set of images of Donald Trump’s America.

BREAKING: 100 days until the election.#AmericaWakeUp



If you’re offended by foul language don’t watch this f*cking video. George Carlin, we miss you. pic.twitter.com/4dSIhogXn2 — Pattern Integrity Films (@pttrn_ntgrty) July 26, 2020

Says Carlin in the monologue: “Say what you want about America — land of the free, home of the brave — we got some dumbass motherf**kers floating around in this country. The real owners, the big, wealthy business interests that control things and make all the important decisions. The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don’t. You have no choice. You have owners. They own you. They own everything…”

“They’ve long since bought and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the State Houses, the City Halls,” Carlin continues. “They got the judges in their back pockets. And they own all the big media companies so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear. They’ve got you by the balls. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else. But I’ll tell you what they don’t want. They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well-informed, well-educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. That’s against their interests.”

“It’s a big club. and you ain’t in it,” Carlin adds. “By the way, it’s the same big club they use to beat you over the head with all day long when they tell you what to believe all day long. Beat you over the head in their media, telling you what to believe, what to think, and what to buy.”

“They don’t give a f**k about you — they don’t give a f**k about you,” says Carlin. “They don’t care about you at all. At all. At all. And nobody seems to notice. Nobody seems to care. That’s what the owners count on — the fact that Americans will probably remain willfully ignorant of the big, red, white, and blue dick that’s being jammed up their assholes every day.”

“Because the owners of this country know the truth,” Carlin concludes. “It’s called the American Dream ’cause you have to be asleep to believe it.”