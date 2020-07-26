Couple Shopping at Walmart Proudly Flaunts Nazi Swastika Masks: WATCH

A couple shopping at a Walmart in Marshall, Minnesota were captured on video proudly wearing face masks emblazoned with Nazi swastikas.

Said a man observing the couple: “You’re sick. Yeah, you’re sick. You have an illness. You can’t be American and wear that mask. We literally had a war about this.”

The woman wearing the swastika mask replied: “If you vote for Biden, you’re going to be in Nazi Germany. That’s what it’s gonna be like. … You aren’t getting it. I’m not a Nazi. I’m trying to tell you, if you vote for Biden this is what we’re gonna have.”

KARE11 reports: “The 59-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman confronted another group of shoppers who recorded the incident on their phone. Video on social media subsequently went viral. … Marshall PD says they responded to the incident around noon on Saturday, on reports that the couple’s masks were causing a disturbance. According to Marshall PD Sergeant Jason Buysse, his department issued a notice of trespass to the two shoppers.”

The couple was reportedly told they’ll face arrest if they return to the Walmart.

Raphaela Mueller, who posted the video to Facebook, wrote: “I was born and raised in Germany, and I grew up hearing about my great-grandmother who fought in the underground against the first wave of Nazis in the 1930s and 40s. Let me make this abundantly clear once and for all – THE SWASTIKA IS A HATE SYMBOL AND YOU DO NOT FLY THE FLAG, YOU DO NOT WEAR THE SYMBOL ANYWHERE ON YOUR BODY, YOU DO NOT USE OR DEFEND THIS SYMBOL, EVER. END OF STORY.”