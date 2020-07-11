Fire Island Partier Who Flouted COVID Rules Says He’s Not Sorry, Reveals Himself to Be QAnon Follower: WATCH

Giancarlo Albanese, a Fire Island partier who was shamed across social media for flouting COVID rules after photos (one of which was his) and videos of packed 4th of July parties at the gay New York resort destination of Fire Island Pines went viral, is speaking out in a new clip.

Albanese, you may recall, posted a photo of a packed gathering and wrote: “F**k Your mask. F**k your social distancing. F**k your vaccine. F**k your eugenics. Kiss my a**hole if you think Im an ass😂🤷‍♂️🤣”

In a new video posted this week, Albanese doubled down on his remarks and behavior, and revealed himself to be a follower of the conspiracy theorist group QAnon.

Albanese tagged his new clip “#newworldorder #agenda21 #predictiveprogramming #hollywood #massmedia #fakenews #coronavirus #covid19 #coronavírus#qanon #Qarmy #WWG1WGA #wwg1wgaworldwide #wwg1wga🇺🇸 #thegreatawakeningworldwide #darktolight #love #conciousness #america #covid #pandemic #nwo #instadaily #instagood #conspiracytheory #falseflag”

QAnon, is an alt-right conspiracy theory that believes in a “deep state” plot against the government to undermine Trump. The phrase “where we go one, we go all” is often shortened to “WWG1WGA” and used as a hashtag by Q followers.

ICYMI: ‘Fire Island’ Trends After Videos of Packed Parties, Defiant COVID Carriers at NYC-Area Gay Resort Go Viral: WATCH

Said Albanese: “If you came to this video to try and get an apology, unfortunately you’re not going to get it because I have nothing to be sorry about. … The hundreds and thousands if not millions of people that also went out Fourth of July weekend to celebrate? They’re also not going to apologize either.”

“The world has been consumed by mass hysteria and paranoia on an unprecedented scale right now,” Albanese added. “People like me aren’t falling for it. … We’re not going to fall for the lab-made virus, we’re not going to fall for the mass-media marketing campaign that’s been going on because it’s all bullsh*t, every single ounce of it. And you have to be woefully ignorant to honestly think that it’s not.”

Albanase then went on to attack the “keyboard warriors” that want to criticize him

“A lot of people right now have a lot of pent up anxiety. A lot of pent up fear and hate because of maybe the lockdowns or their life isn’t going well right now. … This isn’t school guys. You can’t play tattletale. You guys need to grow up! Instead of wasting time and energy trying to criticize somebody else for their life, their viewpoints, and how they see the world.”

Watch Albanese’s clip: