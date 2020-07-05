‘Fire Island’ Trends After Videos of Packed Parties, Defiant COVID Carriers at NYC-Area Gay Resort Go Viral: WATCH

“Fire Island” trended on Twitter Sunday after photos of packed parties at the gay New York resort destination of Fire Island Pines went viral. Multiple videos spread across social media of gay men partying with nary a mask in sight and little to no social distancing.

Many of the videos, which have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times as of this post, were shared to Twitter by journalist Chris Weidner (tweet thread below).

Even some familiar "Rona Rave" Meth Gala faces are in attendance. July 4, 2020

One partier by the name of Corey Hannon, who decided he was done with COVID-19 on June 30 according to Facebook posts, recorded a video message to others who had called him out for going to Fire Island to party.

Said Hannon in the clip (below): “You know what, I did have COVID. Everyone knows I had COVID, and you know what I did? I sat in my f**king bedroom and quarantined myself for eight f**king days. And suffered through COVID. And now I’m out celebrating. So go f**k yourselves. I hope all of you get f**king COVID, you nasty nasty trolls.”

Another party attendee, identified as Giancarlo Albanese, posted a photo of a packed gathering and wrote: “F**k Your mask. F**k your social distancing. F**k your vaccine. F**k your eugenics. Kiss my a**hole if you think Im an ass😂🤷‍♂️🤣”

UPDATE: This one's name is Giancarlo Kristian Albanese, currency analyst at EverythingFx (https://t.co/H4Z8ASPm9y). He will be returning from Fire Island Pines, to White Plains, NY. pic.twitter.com/WiVqHipKEf — Chris Weidner (@CWNewser) July 5, 2020

Sis is homeless now because he thought it would be cute to party in Fire Island in the middle of a pandemic and put his parents at risk 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Yfj4u3jm0M — Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) July 5, 2020

Vinny Vega, a NY promoter and COVID survivor, was one of many who called out the partiers.

Wrote Vega, in part: “Is this really what our world is facing? A bunch of entitled gay men who can’t take one season off of partying to save the collective lives of the human race? So many people are flat out refusing to adjust to the “new normal.”Guess what…everyone in this photo, and anyone at this event (especially the horde’s of individual’s not even being considerate enough to be gathering in large social settings with masks & making sure that sufficient distancing is being implemented)…2020 has been a hard year for the ENTIRE F*CKING PLANET . If we do not all do our part, be compassionate, considerate, and responsible…we are all going to be doomed to the current fate unfolding in the TRUMP-centric states. Delusional, sociopathic mindsets in our current sociopolitical climate are resulting in spiking numbers of Covid-19 cases/deaths. THIS IS NOT A JOKE: THIS IS SERIOUS. CARE MORE.This is just my opinion, and this is my Facebook profile, so I’m going to state it. The Fire Island 2020 season should be flat out cancelled. These island goers cannot be trusted to social distance, and THEY WILL end up resulting in asymptomatic individuals bringing the virus into the masses of NYC and other places…and a second wave will occur.”

Vega’s full post:

A few more enraged reactions to the Fire Island clips:

Hey @NYGovCuomo how about informing Fire Island that all these people need 2 stay there in quarantine for 14 days b4 they can come back 2 the city due 2 their carelessness. #fireisland https://t.co/kSqknvE8kT — Lucy Ortiz (@HerLaptop112) July 5, 2020

we’re gonna be in quarantine forever because you expired milk ass f words can’t not wear your ~brand new speedo~ to fire island for one goddamn year pic.twitter.com/b5ktvC0LQq — Hitmonvers ✨ (@MilkmanNick) July 5, 2020

American Horror Story: Fire Island — Paul 🏃 (@paulludwig) July 5, 2020

If you went to Fire Island this weekend do us all in NYC/Long Island a favor and extend your Fire Island stay for an extra two weeks. Stay where you are. Parties are fun, but this shit was fucking stupid. Quarantine your ass like our lives depend on it. — Adam Antium (@YouDontNoeyMe) July 5, 2020

So, it would be AMAZING if all of you who are in Fire Island to keep your asses there for the next 14-21 days, get a COVID test and after you get results exit quarantine like a responsible citizen. You are responsible for your actions. Stay where you are. — Adam Antium (@YouDontNoeyMe) July 5, 2020

it’s sending me into a fucking rage seeing videos of all the gays at fire island who decided the pandemic is over because they couldn’t wait a year to wear their tacky speedos and do ghb. if any of you were there please block me, you’re an embarrassment — stephen (@stephenossola) July 5, 2020