Goya Boycott, Trump’s Stripper Tweet, Dr. Fauci, Tucker Carlson, Martina Navratilova, Matt Gaetz, Ben Platt, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Prop 8 Tapes, Valentina Sampaio, Lady A, Erykah Badu, Dua Lipa: HOT LINKS

#GOYABOYCOTT: Goya’s CEO said the U.S. is ‘truly blessed’ with President Trump. Latinos are now boycotting. As clips of Robert Unanue’s remarks circulated on social media Thursday, Latinos and longtime supporters of Goya’s food slammed the CEO’s commendation of Trump, citing the president’s incendiary rhetoric and controversial policies aimed at minority communities and immigrants.

TIN POT DICTATOR: Trump Says U.S. Will Review Universities’ Tax-Exempt Status

Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education. Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status… July 10, 2020

OF COURSE HE DID: Trump Liked ‘Stripper’ Tweet in the Middle of the Night

Summer Walker getting us in our feelings in Let it go, just to bring the stripper back in SWV instantly pic.twitter.com/zaYog6peUt July 10, 2020

ROCK BOTTOM: Trump Coronavirus Approval Craters to 33 Percent — Lowest Level in Any Poll Since Pandemic Began

WHAT’S UP, DOC: Fauci on Trump claim that 99 percent of COVID-19 cases are ‘harmless’: ‘Obviously not’

PASSING SHOT: Martina Navratilova: White House ‘Propaganda’ is Reminiscent of Communism

Exactly. I feel like I am back in a communist country with all this bullshit propaganda coming out of the WH and now CDC… https://t.co/TmsGB8RJvM — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) July 9, 2020

STATE TV: Tucker Carlson Praises ‘Brave’ Couple Who Painted Over BLM Mural

PPP IS FOR PEDOPHILES: Catholic Church lobbied for taxpayer funds, got $1.4B. The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid, with many millions going to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection because of clergy sexual abuse cover-ups.

THANK YOU, FAY: Trump delays Saturday’s New Hampshire campaign rally, citing tropical storm

Heavy rain and wind hit New Jersey, as Tropical Storm Fay moves north, causing a warning to be issued for the entire New Jersey coast, New York City, Long Island and the Connecticut coastline. https://t.co/Wv9p7NLb4H pic.twitter.com/Uv6vG75HMn — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2020

NIGHT AT THE ROXBURY: Matt Gaetz And Jim Jordan Are Trending On Twitter, But Not For Reasons They Wish

Matt Gaetz is taking this “adoption” thing too far. First, he adopts Nestor, 19, now some 56-year-old guy named Jim. 😳 pic.twitter.com/HmD31ax55L — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) July 9, 2020

BEN PLATT: Broadway star shares how he came out as gay during Israel trip

loved sharing my queer story in my concert on @netflix (you might even call it a pre-recorded variety special) #ForYourConsideration pic.twitter.com/qvLLp7z2DP — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) July 6, 2020

PROP 8 TAPES: Landmark Gay Marriage Trial Video Ordered Unsealed. Supporters of Proposition 8, a 2008 voter-approved ballot measure that banned same-sex marriage, argued the videos should stay sealed based on the now-retired federal judge’s promise to keep the records private.

CHILD ABUSE: GOP Candidate: I Pulled My Daughter from College for Supporting Gay Marriage

JAMES SHELDON: Late Director on James Dean and Affairs With Men



UNCOOL: Lady A, After Removing Antebellum from Name, Sues Black Singer Lady A

Wait, so after realizing (way late) that Antebellum might be problematic. They’re colonizing a name #AnitaWhite has used for YEARS because they want it for themselves now?!



Nope. This is NOT how ya do allyship.



I need someone to explain this to me & their foolishness to them. https://t.co/N44SWA1EVN — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 9, 2020

MORNING WOOD: Erykah Badu Talks About Her Magical Vag And Her New Incense Scent For Gay Men

Yes fren, my new fragrance

“ MORNING WOOD “hits the market in August. (natural sandle wood resin with pine and cedar and other thangs, perfect with a cup of tea as u wake and bake.) It’s only natural that it comes right? ❤️❤️https://t.co/BuQBDwGeal

Innuendos not included. https://t.co/AGMgVfujK9 — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) July 9, 2020

MAKING HERSTORY: Valentina Sampaio Is the First Transgender Model in ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’!

BECKETT MERCER: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Is a Dad! Actor Welcomes First Child with Justin Mikita

ANIMATED MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Dua Lipa, “Hallucinate”

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

FURRY FRIDAY: Crístofer Monteiro