Goya Boycott, Trump’s Stripper Tweet, Dr. Fauci, Tucker Carlson, Martina Navratilova, Matt Gaetz, Ben Platt, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Prop 8 Tapes, Valentina Sampaio, Lady A, Erykah Badu, Dua Lipa: HOT LINKS

#GOYABOYCOTT: Goya’s CEO said the U.S. is ‘truly blessed’ with President Trump. Latinos are now boycotting. As clips of Robert Unanue’s remarks circulated on social media Thursday, Latinos and longtime supporters of Goya’s food slammed the CEO’s commendation of Trump, citing the president’s incendiary rhetoric and controversial policies aimed at minority communities and immigrants.
TIN POT DICTATOR: Trump Says U.S. Will Review Universities’ Tax-Exempt Status
OF COURSE HE DID: Trump Liked ‘Stripper’ Tweet in the Middle of the Night
ROCK BOTTOM: Trump Coronavirus Approval Craters to 33 Percent — Lowest Level in Any Poll Since Pandemic Began
Trump’s coronavirus approval numbers have collapsed.#EndTheNightmare #Biden2020 @lbc #bbcaq #bbcpm #c4news #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/Dgp7sUPJl6— I Am Incorrigible FCA (@ImIncorrigible) July 10, 2020
WHAT’S UP, DOC: Fauci on Trump claim that 99 percent of COVID-19 cases are ‘harmless’: ‘Obviously not’
PASSING SHOT: Martina Navratilova: White House ‘Propaganda’ is Reminiscent of Communism
STATE TV: Tucker Carlson Praises ‘Brave’ Couple Who Painted Over BLM Mural
PPP IS FOR PEDOPHILES: Catholic Church lobbied for taxpayer funds, got $1.4B. The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid, with many millions going to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection because of clergy sexual abuse cover-ups.
THANK YOU, FAY: Trump delays Saturday’s New Hampshire campaign rally, citing tropical storm
NIGHT AT THE ROXBURY: Matt Gaetz And Jim Jordan Are Trending On Twitter, But Not For Reasons They Wish
BEN PLATT: Broadway star shares how he came out as gay during Israel trip
PROP 8 TAPES: Landmark Gay Marriage Trial Video Ordered Unsealed. Supporters of Proposition 8, a 2008 voter-approved ballot measure that banned same-sex marriage, argued the videos should stay sealed based on the now-retired federal judge’s promise to keep the records private.
CHILD ABUSE: GOP Candidate: I Pulled My Daughter from College for Supporting Gay Marriage
JAMES SHELDON: Late Director on James Dean and Affairs With Men
UNCOOL: Lady A, After Removing Antebellum from Name, Sues Black Singer Lady A
MORNING WOOD: Erykah Badu Talks About Her Magical Vag And Her New Incense Scent For Gay Men
MAKING HERSTORY: Valentina Sampaio Is the First Transgender Model in ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’!
View this post on Instagram
I am excited and honored to be part of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The team at SI has created yet another groundbreaking issue by bringing together a diverse set of multitalented, beautiful women in a creative and dignified way. I was born trans in a remote, humble fishing village in northern Brazil. Brazil is a beautiful country, but it also hosts the highest number of violent crimes and murders against the trans community in the world—three times that of the U.S. Being trans usually means facing closed doors to peoples’ hearts and minds. We face snickers, insults, fearful reactions and physical violations just for existing. Our options for growing up in a loving and accepting family, having a fruitful experience at school or finding dignified work are unimaginably limited and challenging. 💜🧡💛❤️💚
BECKETT MERCER: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Is a Dad! Actor Welcomes First Child with Justin Mikita
ANIMATED MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Dua Lipa, “Hallucinate”
ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines
FURRY FRIDAY: Crístofer Monteiro
View this post on Instagram
Os gatos têm uma honestidade emocional absoluta. Os seres humanos, por uma razão ou outra, podem esconder seus sentimentos, mas o gato não 🐱😍🍃 . . . . . . . . #beard #beardman #bear #thebeardedway #pride #barba #hairy #boy #brazilian #rj #gatos #cat #siamesecat #barbudo #sunga #camposdosgoytacazes #lagoadecima #lagoa #sergiok