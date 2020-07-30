Herman Cain, Anderson Cooper, Tim Carpenter, Luca Guadagnino, Tyler Glenn, Katy Perry, Elton John, Megan Rapinoe, Madonna: HOT LINKS

HERE WE GO: Trump floats idea of delaying the November election, a power granted to Congress, as he ramps up attacks on voting by mail: The U.S. Constitution gives the power to regulate the “time, place and manner” of general elections to the U.S. House and Senate, with Congress also empowered to alter the rules.
SO MUCH WINNING: US Economy Contracted At Head-Spinning 33% Rate Last Quarter. The Commerce Department’s estimate of the second-quarter decline in the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, marked the sharpest such drop on records dating to 1947.
LITERAL DEATH CULT: Former Republican Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Has Died From The Coronavirus At 74. Cain attended President Donald Trump’s June 20 indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, sharing photos of himself not wearing a mask while at the event.
‘A MAN POSSESSED’: Anderson Cooper Rips Trump for Continuing to Defend Doc Pushing Hydroxychloroquine and ‘Demon Sex’
A CLOSER LOOK: Seth Meyers Hammers Donald Trump Jr. for Spreading ‘Demon Sperm Lady’ Video
COVIDIOTS OF THE DAY: 40 Alabama church members get covid from revival, pastor says they would do it again
SUPREME WORRY: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized for Non-Surgical Procedure in NYC
CALL HIM BY HIS NAME: Searchlight Sets Luca Guadagnino To Helm, Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg To Script Adaptation Of Gay Hustler Docu ‘Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood’
ESCAPING MORMONISM: Tyler Glenn on his evolution and the return of Neon Trees: ‘Coming out of the church was almost personally harder for me than coming out as gay’
CHIPPING AWAY: Elton John marks 30 years of sobriety: ‘I’d be dead’ if not for help and support
Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday. So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes. I'm truly a blessed man. If I hadn't finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I'd be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way.
‘DANGEROUS QUACKERY’: Madonna Posted A Video Of That Demon Sperm Lady And Instagram Flagged It
‘YOU CAN’T STOP US’: Soccer star Megan Rapinoe speaks out about race and change as part of new Nike campaign
GRINDR BUST OF THE DAY: FBI Arrests Pastor for Receiving Child Porn in Texts From 15-Year-Old Boy
‘ILYSM’: Katy Perry Retweets Dancer Who Replicated Her Moves And ‘Felt Extra Gay Today’
WISCONSIN: Two women arrested in beating of state Sen. Tim Carpenter during night of protests in Madison
MASSACHUSETTS: Brockton man charged in attack on gay man outside his Taunton home
BEYOND ‘HE’ AND ‘SHE’: 1 in 4 LGBTQ youths use nonbinary pronouns, survey finds
CHICAGO: Major children’s hospital apologizes for performing cosmetic genital surgeries on intersex infants
THURSDAY THIRST: Malcolm Lafranqui
Hey It’s all me in my head I’m the one who burned us down But it’s not what I meant I’m sorry that I hurt you . . . . . #love #gay #bored #picoftheday #style #pure #cuba #gayboy #liked #likeforlikealways #bed #sleep #gaypride #gayguy #art #follow #followforfollowback #ink #tattoo #fashion #gayman #picoftheday #instagay #pride #amazing