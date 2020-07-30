Randy Rainbow’s Memoir, ‘Playing With Myself,’ is Coming in 2021: ‘Forget a Vaccine, This is the Release Everyone’s Looking Forward To’ (WATCH)

Comedian Randy Rainbow announced Thursday on CBS’ The Talk that he’s working on a memoir, Playing With Myself, that’s set to be published next year.

“I was approached by St. Martin’s Press, and they asked if I wanted to write a memoir, and of course I happily accepted,” he said. “So I’m working on it now, and that will be released next year. So forget a vaccine, this is the release everyone is looking forward to.

“It’s kind of my dream for Sharon Osbourne to say the title,” he added. “Sharon, would you say it?

“Tell me what it is,” the co-host responded.

“It’s called Playing With Myself. Can I say that on The Talk?” he said.

“OK, Playing With Myself,” Osborne replied, in her signature voice.

Randy Rainbow was also asked if his signature pink eyeglasses will make an appearance on the cover of the book.

“It’s funny, that was just meant to be a silly sight gag,” he said. “I thought while pretending to interview some serious politico, it would be funny to just in the middle of the interview put on glasses like you see interviewers do. I happened to have these in my closet, and they’ve sort of taken on a life of their own, and people say they know when I put them on, I’m going to let everyone have it and sing a song, so it’s kind of become my superhero cape. So yes, they will make an appearance, I’m sure, on the cover.”

