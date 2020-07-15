Jennifer Grey, Troye Sivan, Peter Navarro, Kanye West, Ghislaine Maxwell’s Plea, Tahini, Tyra Banks, Pietro Boselli: HOT LINKS

ROGUE? White House claims trade adviser Peter Navarro went rogue writing op-ed for USA Today attacking Anthony Fauci. “The White House does not stand by these unauthorized opinions and Mr. Navarro owes Dr. Fauci an apology.”

THAT WAS FAST (AND PREDICTABLE). Kanye West said to be out of 2020 race.

THE RECRUITER. Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking charges.

STEVE WATKINS. Kansas GOP congressman charged with voter fraud: “US Rep. Steve Watkins, of Kansas, was charged Tuesday night with illegal voting for allegedly listing a UPS store as his residence in advance of a local election, officials said. … The Republican congressman then cast a ballot the following November in the Topeka City Council race with the UPS box listed as his residential address, the DA said.”

+13. Biden leads Trump in new Monmouth Pennsylvania poll.

DUMB STATE. QAnon plans rally at Republican National Convention: “ro-Q personalities and followers will gather at an ice rink and indoor sports facility 11 minutes away from the RNC​ to “rock out on stage to celebrate President Donald Trump’s nomination and eventual defeat of Sleepy Joe Biden,” according to the event page. The ticket page clocks the event at eight hours long ​on August 25 and displays a lineup advertising appearances from:”

OKLAHOMA. GOP governor Kevin Stitt tests positive for COVID-19: “Stitt made the announcement from his home during a joint press conference with Interim Commissioner of Health Lance Frye on Wednesday.”

TAHINI. The food at the center of an Arab gay rights battle. “This is a huge event,” said Khader Abu-Seif, 33, an L.G.B.T. rights activist in Tel Aviv. “Of course, we’re seeing ugliness, but we’re also seeing support from people who never spoke out openly for us in the past.”

GETTING INVOLVED. Trump is inserting himself in the case of gun-toting couple “Karen and Ken” McCloskey of St. Louis.

REPLACEMENT MODEL. Tyra Banks to replace Tom Bergeron as host of Dancing with the Stars. “The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances… it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.”

BABY IN A CORNER. Jennifer Grey to produce, star in new Dirty Dancing movie? “A new untitled dance movie is taking shape at Lionsgate, set in the 1990s and starring and executive produced by Dirty Dancing Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Grey. While details are being kept quiet, there’s some rumblings that a new Dirty Dancing movie could be in the works. Sources aren’t confirming, but they aren’t putting the idea in a corner either.”

COVID DESCRIPTION OF THE DAY. Tom Hanks says he and Rita Wilson had completely different symptoms.

ISOLATED MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez “Past Life”.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Alok, Martin Jensen, Jason Derulo – “Don’t Cry For Me”.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY 2. Troye Sivan “Easy”.

COULROPHOBIA FUEL OF THE DAY. Katy Perry’s “Smile” video.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Jessie Ware “The Kill”.

LIVING SCULPTURE. Pietro Boselli becomes Michelangelo’s David for GQ Italia.