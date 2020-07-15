‘Smart & Final Ken’ Explodes at Female Worker When Told to Wear Mask in Grocery Store, Before Being Escorted Out: WATCH

A man at a Smart & Final grocery store (location unclear) exploded at a female worker who tried to get him to comply with the store’s mask policy in a video posted to social media. The poster identified the store as a Smart & Final because of its slogan “club prices aren’t just for clubs” seen on a banner in the store aisle.

Smart & Final, which has stores in California, Nevada, and Arizona, instituted a mask policy in April.

“Leave me alone! Get away from me!” the man yelled before being told, “You need to leave!”

The man was shown putting on his mask as a male security guard approached, but in another clip erupted again when he was discovered not wearing it.

“Let go of my f**king cart, let go of my f**king cart,” the man screamed before exploding in a violent rage in the worker’s face. “Let go of my f**king cart! Get out of my f**king face! Get the f**k out of my face! Let go of my f**king cart. Get the f**k outta here.”

“You need to back up,” the worker said calmly.

“No, you need to back up!” screamed the man.

“No, I work here,” said the woman. “I have every right to be here.”

“Hi,” said the male security guard, appearing from around an aisle, causing the maskless man to cower and obey.