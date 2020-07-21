CNN Compares Lindsey Graham Praise for Trump Wearing Mask to Toilet Training Encouragement for Toddler: ‘Good Job With Your Poopies!’ — WATCH

CNN’s John Berman mocked Republicans praising Donald Trump for wearing a mask, comparing it to congratulating a toddler who is doing toilet training.

Berman specifically pointed to Senator Lindsey Graham, who clapped “Well done Mr. President” after Trump tweeted a photo of himself wearing a mask and said “many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

Commented Berman: “One of the things that’s most interesting is the way that the Republicans on Capitol Hill are treating the president, almost begging for him to lead here and trying to give him positive reinforcement, the way you would to, you know, a dog, or the way you would to your baby when you’re trying to feed him.”

Berman then played a viral video of former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski praising a toddler for potty training: “I hear that you’re starting to use the big boy toilet. So, congratulations, and you’re doing a great job with your poopies!”

Said Berman: “That’s what it feels like. Republicans saying, ‘Good job, Mr. President, you’re wearing a mask! Good job sitting on the toilet.'”