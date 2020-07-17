Mary Trump Tells Maddow the President Has Used the N-Word, Predicts His Re-Election Would End America: WATCH

Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s openly LGBTQ niece, told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Thursday night that she’s heard the president use both the n-word and anti-semitic slurs — and predicted that if he’s re-elected, it would mean “the end of the American experiment.”

Maddow: Have you heard the President use the n-word?

Mary Trump: Yeah

Maddow: And anti-Semitic slurs specifically?

Mary Trump: Yes — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 16, 2020

Maddow pressed Mary Trump, the author of a new tell-all book — Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man — about her statements in a recent interview that the n-word and anti-semitic slurs were common in the Trump family when she was growing up.

“Do you mean this was an ambient thing in your family but you can’t say that you ever heard it from him, or did you hear it from him too?” Maddow asked.

“Yeah, of course I did, and I don’t think that should surprise anyone given how virulently racist he is today,” Mary Trump said.

“Have you heard the president use the n-word?” Maddow asked.

“Yeah,” Mary Trump responded.

“And anti-semitic slurs?”

“Yes,” she said.

Later, Maddow asked Mary Trump what she thinks about the potential consequences of her uncle’s re-election, noting that in the book, she wrote that she was “genuinely fearful that a second term could be more dangerous for the country than his first term was.”

“I want to make something really clear,” Mary Trump responded. “This is beyond partisanship. This is so beyond party. We need to be thinking about this as Americans. We need to be thinking about who we want to be as a people going forward. I hear people say all the time, ‘This is not who we are.’ This is exactly who we are right now. So continuing along this path, which is exactly what would happen if Donald were to be elected in 2020, would — I absolutely believe — be the end of the American experiment. I do not believe there is any coming back from this. There are too many enablers who are, for whatever reason, continuing to enable him. Bill Barr has gutted the Justice Department. Mike Pompeo has gutted the State Department. We are in serious, serious danger here, and unfortunately that is no longer hyperbolic. That’s just the way it is.”