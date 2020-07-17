Towleroad Gay News

‘Binder Tab Barbie’: Photo Reveals Topics for McEnany’s Canned Answers — ‘Fauci,’ ‘Golf,’ ‘Goya,’ ‘LGBT,’ ‘Lies,’ ‘Obama,’ More

Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst on Thursday captured of a closeup of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s briefing binder, showing the labeled topical tabs through which she frequently flips to find canned answers and other propaganda.

Mediaite reports: During her tenure, McEnany has developed a reputation for flipping open her briefing book after a particularly confrontational question and reading verbatim from pre-written responses, which often included canned attacks on the press or praise from allies. … McEnany’s tabs include a number evergreen topics, but several recent ones as well. “Covid” and “Test” as well as “PPE,” “Masks,” “CDC,” and “Cases” suggest a healthy amount of prepared remarks on the raging pandemic. But also included in the binder were more ephemeral topics, like “Goya” about the controversy over the Trump-led counter-backlash to a liberal boycott of the food company, “Mary” which, presumably, refers to the president’s niece and her damning tell-all book, and “Hogan,” which likely alluded to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s scathing Washington Post essay condemning Trump’s pandemic response. 

At her first briefing back in May, McEnany infamously told reporters, “I will never lie to you” — before promptly telling a few lies.

The other day, McEnany appeared to read from the “LGBT” section when she responded to a question about Trump’s ban on transgender troops by saying, “I haven’t talked to him about that specific policy, but this president is proud that in 2019 we launched a global initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality throughout the world. He has a great record when it comes to the LGBT community. The Trump administration eased a ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men and he launched a plan to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, so we’re very proud of our achievements.”

