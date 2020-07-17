Anti-Mask Karen Rants About ‘Nazi America’ After Being Told to ‘Get Out of This F–king Store’: WATCH

Ruby Mosso (KDVR)

A liquor store patron in Colorado threw an epic tantrum — which she filmed and posted to social media herself — after both employees and fellow customers yelled at her for not wearing a mask on Wednesday.

“I was harassed and assaulted, then thrown out of Molly’s Spirits in Lakeside, Colorado for not wearing a mask,” the woman, Ruby Mosso, later wrote in her intro to the video on Facebook. “A customer ran her cart into me, workers and managers shoved me and put their hands in my face. Lakeside cops did nothing. I asked cops to get her, so I could press charges and they refused.”

Westword reports: Several of these statements are contradicted by the video itself, which is accurately labeled as a “Pandemic Freakout” in a Reddit thread that has generated well over 5,000 comments. The video begins with Musso saying, “‘Kay, there you go, let’s record now,” as she focuses her phone camera on a mask-wearing patron. The woman pushes her cart very close to Musso and [tells her to “get out of this f–king store.”] Musso responds, “Oh, really. Wow. Okay, that’s harassment. I’m filing charges.” … “An order is not state law,” insists Musso, who appeared in a photo of demonstrations against a vaccination bill that’s now law published last month by the Denver Post. “You guys have no idea what legislature process is.” Near the end of the video, she declares, “I did nothing! I did nothing! I did nothing but not wear a mask, and look at all these Nazis in Nazi America. Nazi America! Oh my God, I love it!”

Mosso later told KDVR-TV she “has a medical condition that causes her extreme panic and anxiety when she wears a mask.”

The store’s owner, Rufus Nagel, told the station the business has received threatening phone calls in the wake of the incident.

“People calling us telling us we’re Nazis and destroying the American dream or something like that. Honestly, we’re just trying to do the best we can,” Nagel said.

Molly’s Spirits also issued a statement on Facebook: “We understand that tensions are high in nearly every aspect of life right now, which is part of the reason we’ve been so pleased to provide consistency for our staff and customers by keeping our doors open. Since the onset of the pandemic, we have implemented many policies and procedures to keep our community safe, including regular deep cleanings, the launch of our curbside pickup offering, an expanded delivery service, capacity limits to encourage social distancing, and the installation of sneeze guards at each of our cashier stations. We also require our customers, staff and vendors to wear face coverings at all times in our stores. Molly’s provides masks for those who arrive without one and offers accommodations to those who cannot wear a mask with the option for curbside pickup, delivery or a personal shopper. As of 5 p.m. on July 14, all businesses in Jefferson County must require face coverings for entry, pursuant to an Emergency Public Health Order from the county. We will continue to enforce our policy that requires face coverings while inside our stores, just as we require shoes and a shirt for service, because we want to keep our community safe and because we want the economy to remain open as we find our new ‘normal.'”

Watch KDVR’s report below.